VP Pence comes to Janesville to rally Trump supporters

Pence will also head to Montana for a second stop on Monday
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. Bahrain has become the latest Arab nation to agree to normalize ties with Israel as part of a broader diplomatic push by Trump and his administration to fully integrate the Jewish state into the Middle East. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in Janesville on Monday morning to rally supporters ahead of this November election.

Air Force Two is set to touchdown at 10:20 a.m. for Pence’s stop in Janesville. Pence is set to speak at 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, where supporters were started gathering early in the morning.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the Holiday Inn, in Janesville, on Monday, September 14, 2020, ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's campaign stop.
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the Holiday Inn, in Janesville, on Monday, September 14, 2020, ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's campaign stop.(WMTV/Jason Rice)

The vice president is expected to highlight President Donald Trump’s accomplishments over the past three years during a Midwest swing that will also take him to Montana this afternoon.

After departing the Badger State, the vice president’s plane will take him to Bozeman, Montana, for his second stop before heading back to Washington.

