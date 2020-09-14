VP Pence comes to Janesville to rally Trump supporters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence is set to arrive in Janesville on Monday morning to rally supporters ahead of this November election.

Air Force Two is set to touchdown at 10:20 a.m. for Pence’s stop in Janesville. Pence is set to speak at 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, where supporters were started gathering early in the morning.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the Holiday Inn, in Janesville, on Monday, September 14, 2020, ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's campaign stop. (WMTV/Jason Rice)

The vice president is expected to highlight President Donald Trump’s accomplishments over the past three years during a Midwest swing that will also take him to Montana this afternoon.

After departing the Badger State, the vice president’s plane will take him to Bozeman, Montana, for his second stop before heading back to Washington.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.