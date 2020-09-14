Advertisement

Western wildfires are causing those hazy skies over Wisconsin

Western wildfires are causing hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Western wildfires are causing hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020.(Submitted)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When you look at up the sky Monday, you’ll see more than just sunshine and clouds. The sky will be appear hazy and milky white.

Smoke from the wildfires across California, Oregon and Washington will be moving over Wisconsin throughout the day.

The winds at cloud level across the northern part of the United States will be from west to east. These strong winds will bring some of the smoke that’s filling the air out west to the Midwest over the next couple of days.

The smoke could lower the air quality a little over southern Wisconsin. However, the highest concentrations of smoke will likely stay well above ground level.

Get your camera’s ready because the smoky sky will likely set us up for colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Got a great sunrise or sunset photo? Submit it here

Smoke from western wildfires are causing these hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Smoke from western wildfires are causing these hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020.(WMTV)
Smoke from western wildfires are causing these hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Smoke from western wildfires are causing these hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020.(WMTV)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Early Light Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Some portions of the NBC 15 viewing area are under a Frost Advisory tonight.

Weather Headlines

Split Labor Day Weekend Weather Expected

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
The first half of the weekend looking much nicer than the second.

Weather Headlines

Add an umbrella to Monday's checklist - Rain chances are increasing

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert: Cool Night Ahead

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Portage residents feeling ‘lucky’ after strong storms cause near-misses

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Thursday night storms caused two close-call incidents in Portage.

Weather Headlines

Heavy rains bring flooding to Columbia Co.

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Columbia Co. Emergency Management Office is warning people that recent rains are pushing river level higher and flooding roads through the county.

Weather Headlines

Two deaths attributed to Hurricane Laura

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura.

Weather Headlines

FIRST ALERT DAYS: Tracking dangerous heat and two rounds of strong storms through Friday

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT

Weather Headlines

First Alert - Tracking borderline dangerous heat Monday and strong storms Monday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT

Weather Headlines

Abnormally dry conditions continue

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Drought conditions developing to the west.