Western wildfires are causing those hazy skies over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When you look at up the sky Monday, you’ll see more than just sunshine and clouds. The sky will be appear hazy and milky white.

Smoke from the wildfires across California, Oregon and Washington will be moving over Wisconsin throughout the day.

The winds at cloud level across the northern part of the United States will be from west to east. These strong winds will bring some of the smoke that’s filling the air out west to the Midwest over the next couple of days.

The smoke could lower the air quality a little over southern Wisconsin. However, the highest concentrations of smoke will likely stay well above ground level.

Get your camera’s ready because the smoky sky will likely set us up for colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Smoke from western wildfires are causing these hazy skies over Wisconsin on Monday, September 14, 2020. (WMTV)

