Wisconsinites who lost health care encouraged to enroll in new plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who have lost their health insurance this year being encouraged Monday to enroll in new plan through an extended special enrollment period.

According to Gov. Tony Evers' office, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency, it allowed people who lost coverage through their employer and were previously prevented in enrolling in coverage due to COVID-19 to be able to enroll for coverage.

Citizens who lost their coverage can work with an enrollment assistant or an agent to register for a new health care plan on HealthCare.Gov which could be more affordable than using a health insurance through an employer, the office noted. They continued saying some people may be eligible for free or low-cost coverage through BadgerCare.

Some people may also be eligible to enroll for the plan if they have a qualifying life experience, like getting married or having a baby.

Gov. Evers said the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored how critical health care is for all Wisconsinites. “While we still have much work to do to make healthcare coverage more accessible and affordable, anyone who has lost coverage should take this opportunity to use the extended open enrollment period and get covered,” he said.

In addition to the governor, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm are also encouraging people to take advantage of this extended special enrollment period.

More information on the the period can be found online.

