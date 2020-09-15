Advertisement

1 dead, 4 hurt following crash involving Fond du Lac ambulance

The driver of the passenger car ran a red light, the Wisconsin State Patrol says
A car collides with an ambulance in Fond du Lac. Sept. 15, 2020.
A car collides with an ambulance in Fond du Lac. Sept. 15, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol confirms one person has dead after a Fond du Lac ambulance carrying a patient was struck by a car Tuesday morning at the intersection of Main St. and Johnson St.

The car ran a red light while going north on Main Street, according to the preliminary investigation. It hit an ambulance going east on Johnson, transporting a patient to St. Agnes Hospital.

“The impact of the crash caused extensive damage to the passenger vehicle,” says Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was ejected from the car and died.

The car’s driver, a 28-year-old Theresa man, was pinned inside the wreckage. He was rescued and airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the ambulance crew and the patient in the ambulance had minor injuries from the crash.

Names of those involved in the crash are being withheld until their families are notified.

The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. The intersection was closed for almost six hours. reopening around 10:15.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Photos: Lawrence Rhoades
Photos: Lawrence Rhoades(Lawrence Rhoades)

