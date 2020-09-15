1 dead, 4 hurt following crash involving Fond du Lac ambulance

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol confirms one person has dead after a Fond du Lac ambulance carrying a patient was struck by a car Tuesday morning at the intersection of Main St. and Johnson St.

The car ran a red light while going north on Main Street, according to the preliminary investigation. It hit an ambulance going east on Johnson, transporting a patient to St. Agnes Hospital.

“The impact of the crash caused extensive damage to the passenger vehicle,” says Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was ejected from the car and died.

The car’s driver, a 28-year-old Theresa man, was pinned inside the wreckage. He was rescued and airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the ambulance crew and the patient in the ambulance had minor injuries from the crash.

Names of those involved in the crash are being withheld until their families are notified.

The crash happened at about 4:25 a.m. The intersection was closed for almost six hours. reopening around 10:15.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation.

Photos: Lawrence Rhoades (Lawrence Rhoades)

Serious crash at Johnson and Main. All traffic blocked. One patient ejected. One serious extrication. Accident involves FDLFR ambulance. Please avoid area. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) September 15, 2020

UPDATE: State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:30 this morning--an ambulance and car were involved. They're still investigating and the intersection of Johnson and Main in Fond du Lac is still closed. https://t.co/TFSbpFzKrO — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 15, 2020

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fond du Lac officials dealing with what they call a serious crash at the intersection of Johnson and Main. They ask you to avoid the area. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HDZwrtDf9z — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 15, 2020

