1 hurt in semi rollover on Beltline ramp early Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was injured early Tuesday morning when a semi rolled onto its side on an off-ramp connecting I-90 with the Beltline.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., firefighters responding to reports of the crash around 5 a.m. found the semi resting on its driver’s side along eastbound I-90 at the westbound Beltline ramp.

They could also see steam or smoke coming from the trailer, which contained dairy products. One of the responding MFD companies found a small fire near the engine compartment and put it out with water and foam.

The driver was still trapped inside the semi’s cab, MFD continued. Members of Ladder Co. 8 pulled off the windshield and cut through the steering wheel to reach the driver, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The name of the driver nor the company that owned the tractor-trailer was released.

The Madison Fire Dept. responds to a rollover semi crash on the Beltline on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Madison Fire Dept.)

