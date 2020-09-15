Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday.

The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman’s two-out single up the middle brought home Tyler O’Neill.

The Brewers answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Monday’s doubleheader opened a three-day, five-game series between these NL Central rivals.

They’re facing each other for the first time this season.

