Dane Co. deputy dove into car to avoid being hit, officials remind drivers of Move Over law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement want to remind drivers that it is the law to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles after one of their own had to dive inside his truck to avoid being struck by an oncoming car Monday afternoon.

Dane Co. Deputy Eric Novotny was trying to remove debris at 1:40 p.m. from the Beltline near the Todd Drive exit and was driving his service truck in the far right lane. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office noted that Novotny was using his emergency lights and a large digital sign to warn other drivers to slow down.

The spokesperson continued saying when the deputy exited the truck, the person driving behind him attempted to drive around him in the center lane and struck the driver side door of the service truck.

Novotny dove inside his truck to avoid being hit by the driver and received minor injuries. EMS treated him at the scene.

MPD responded to the crash and cited the male driver, but did not say what they cited him with or give his identity.

The state’s Move Over Law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down to provide a safety zone for any emergency response vehicle. The sheriff’s office added that a failure of drivers to move over is one of the reasons that motor vehicle crashes kill more law enforcement officers on duty than any other cause.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.