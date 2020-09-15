Iowa bar owner facing charges for not enforcing social distancing guidelines

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A Newton bar owner is facing charges for allegedly not enforcing social distancing guidelines, among other charges.

On Sept. 4, Newton police found standing room only at the Pour Bastards Pub on First Avenue East.

Police warned the bar owner Charles King of the guidelines. He was previously warned in August of the same issue.

Last Friday, officers tried to arrest King when they said he ripped the report from police and refused to go into custody. Police said he became resistant and refused to put his hands behind his back.

According to court documents, King was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Jail, where he was found to be in possession of a pouch containing a vape cartridge that contained “8.2% THC and .2% CBD.”

On top of the health violation, King was charged with interference with official acts and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.