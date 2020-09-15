Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School closes for the week over COVID-19 concerns

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 has prompted Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School to shutter its doors for the rest of the week.

The district announced the closure Tuesday afternoon, explaining the decision came after consulting with the Iowa County Dept. of Health.

The district did not state what prompted the move, only saying, “we have been closely monitoring the news and best practices regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease.”

It noted the move only affects that particular school and that students were able to finish the day on Tuesday.

The closure covers all classes, as well as sports and other extracurricular activities. The district plans to release information on food service at a later time.

