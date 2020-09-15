Johnson Controls reports an increase in air filter system updates from schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Johnson Controls reports an increase of schools requesting to update their HVAC systems to generate the most clean air as possible.

David Budzinski, the Vice President for Commercial Global Products at Johnson Controls, said with research indicating COVID-19 is an airborne virus education systems want to make sure the polluted air is turned over as much as possible.

“Standards are really recommending that a classroom filters the air six times in an hour,” Budzinski said. It could be something very inexpensive like you know installing a portable filtration system like our ISO clean where that specific portable filtration system removes the contaminated air particles, exhausts them outside of the space at the ground level so it’s pulling the air down at the ground level," Budzinski said.

Johnson Controls has worked with 57 school districts in the viewing area. The list we received includes:

Dane County:

· Cambridge School District

· Eagle School

· Edgerton Community School District

· Kegonsa Elementary

· Middleton Cross Plains Area School District

· Monona Grove Elementary School

· Mt. Horeb Primary Center

· Pecatonica Middle and High School

· School District of Cambridge

· Stoughton Area Schools

· Sun Prairie Area School District

· Taylor Prairie Elementary

· Waterloo School District

· Wisconsin Heights School District

Jefferson County

· DeSales High School

· Immaculate Heart Central School

· Jefferson North High Unified School District 339

· Lincoln Elementary

· Luther Preparatory School

· Madison Consolidated Schools

· Milton School District

· Pekin Community School District

· Washington Elementary

· Watertown School District

· Whitewater Unified Schools

Sauk County :

· Reedsburg High School

· Merrimac Community Charter School

Rock County:

· Adams Elementary

· Arrow Tagos

· Clinton Community School District

· Consolidated Elementary

· Craig High School

· East Elementary

· Edison Middle School

· Franklin Middle School

· Harmony Elementary

· Harrison Elementary

· Jackson Elementary

· Janesville School District

· Jefferson Elementary

· Kennedy Elementary

· Lincoln Elementary

· Madison Elementary

· Parker High School

· Rock River Charter School

· Van Buren Elementary

· Washington Elementary

· Wilson Elementary Janesville

Green County

· Argyle School District

· School District of Monroe

Columbia County

· Bartels Middle School

· Deforest Area School District

· Pardeeville Area School District

· Portage Community School District

· Poynette School District

· Columbus School District

