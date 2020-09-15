Kohl’s slashes 15% of corporate positions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kohl’s cut their corporate positions by 15% on Tuesday in an effort to save money amid the financial impact COVID-19 has had on their business.

The Menominee Falls-based company believes these cuts will save them about $65 million annually according to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kohl’s added they estimate pre-tax costs to be about $23 million and to be recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

When grouped with the company’s February restructuring actions, they think they will be able to save over $100 million annually in total.

