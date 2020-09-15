Advertisement

Madison Interim Police Chief welcomes new oversight board

By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl welcomed the new Civilian Oversight Board for the Madison Police Department on Tuesday, saying they have nothing to hide.

If the oversight board will build trust in the community, he was in support of the addition. However, he added the restrictions on police officers being on the board may be too far.

“I think by some of those limitations that are in place, you really exclude a lot of potentially valuable, committed people that could bring a lot to the board.”

The deadline for the oversight board nominations are Wednesday and Common Council must approve each seat.

“If that helps people develop some trust and some more confidence in the department, an outside set of eyes looking at how we do things, no issues.”

Common Council approved the board early in the morning on September 2, following six hours of discussion.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board will not have the power to fire or discipline police. Those actions are still the job of Madison’s Police and Fire Commission. They also will also not have the power to participate in investigations of officer-involved deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers is not confirming whether the statewide mask mandate that is set to expire on Sept. 28 will be extended.

Dane Co. health officials want schools to continue conducting classes online for most of their students regardless of a recent state Supreme Court decision granting an injunction on an order that prevented third through ninth graders from attending in-person classes.

Acting Chief Vic Wahl says he welcomes oversight if it builds trust in the community, but some restrictions go too far.

Kohl’s cut their corporate positions by 15% on Tuesday in an effort to save money amid the financial impact COVID-19 has had on their business.

Kraft Heinz says it is selling its natural cheese business -- including its Cracker Barrel brand -- to French dairy company Lactalis Group as part of a larger restructuring.