Madison Interim Police Chief welcomes new oversight board

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl welcomed the new Civilian Oversight Board for the Madison Police Department on Tuesday, saying they have nothing to hide.

If the oversight board will build trust in the community, he was in support of the addition. However, he added the restrictions on police officers being on the board may be too far.

“I think by some of those limitations that are in place, you really exclude a lot of potentially valuable, committed people that could bring a lot to the board.”

The deadline for the oversight board nominations are Wednesday and Common Council must approve each seat.

“If that helps people develop some trust and some more confidence in the department, an outside set of eyes looking at how we do things, no issues.”

Common Council approved the board early in the morning on September 2, following six hours of discussion.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board will not have the power to fire or discipline police. Those actions are still the job of Madison’s Police and Fire Commission. They also will also not have the power to participate in investigations of officer-involved deaths.

