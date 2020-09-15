Madison Police searching for 24-year-old missing since Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for a 24-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday night.

On Tuesday, MPD tweeted a picture of Joseph Essie, asking for information on his whereabouts. Essie last seen between 7:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. n Bahr Circle, investigators said.

He is described as standing 5′9″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com

