Advertisement

Madison Police searching for 24-year-old missing since Monday night

Madison Police are searching for Joseph Essie, 24, who has been missing since Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Madison Police are searching for Joseph Essie, 24, who has been missing since Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for a 24-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday night.

On Tuesday, MPD tweeted a picture of Joseph Essie, asking for information on his whereabouts. Essie last seen between 7:20 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. n Bahr Circle, investigators said.

He is described as standing 5′9″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Wisconsin elections commission member advised Green Party

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Monday that Hawkins should not be on the ballot.

Crime

Driver involved in fatal Sun Prairie crash facing charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A criminal complaint against the driver says his blood alcohol content after the crash last June was 0.21%

State

Evers pardons 9 more, raising total to 65

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned nine more people, raising the total number of people he’s pardoned since he took office to 65.

Local

1 hurt in semi rollover on Beltline ramp early Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A driver was injured early Tuesday morning when a semi rolled onto its side on an off-ramp connecting I-90 with the Beltline.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Restaurants & bars warned MPD, PHMDC will crack down on COVID-19 violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane County health officials are warning restaurants and bars that they and the Madison Police Department will begin enforcing the county’s COVID-19 restrictions and that enforcement will include fines and a possible loss of their liquor license.

Coronavirus

Poll: Most Americans don’t trust President Trump on COVID-19, fewer willing to get vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A majority of American adults don’t trust what President Donald Trump has said about a coronavirus vaccine, according to new data from the NBC|SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking poll.

News

Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, woman arrested

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 10 Monday night.

Baseball

Brewers rally to edge Cardinals 2-1 in doubleheader opener

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to score Avisail Garcia with the winning run as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to edge the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader Monday.

News

Historians collect pandemic stories in COVID-19 Chronicles

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Officials clarify statement about visiting downtown

Updated: 13 hours ago