Man shot multiple times on Madison’s east side, woman arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a shooting on Madison’s east side Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to Hayes Road just after 10 p.m. for several reports of someone getting shot. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say they found a woman nearby suspected of the shooting and arrested her. She knew the man who was shot, but her name has not been released by police.

The man was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

