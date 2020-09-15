Advertisement

Midweek Cold Front Brings A Drop In Temperatures

A Few Sprinkles Possible
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clear skies and sunshine continue for one more day Wednesday. Mild temperatures can also be expected ahead of a cold front with highs into the upper 70s. We will look for increasing clouds by Wednesday evening and perhaps a few sprinkles. Rain will not be the issue, but rather the sharp drop off in temperatures that return Thursday and Friday.

Highs by the end of the week will dip down into the 60s with overnight lows into the 40s.  We will be back to partly sunny skies through the weekend with not a whole lot of wet weather expected over the next week. It should be a nice fall like pattern for the mid-part of September.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

James' Morning Forecast - Tracking more hazy, smokey skies and a BIG cool down

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

Up and down temperatures this week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By James Parish
A cold front will arrive Wednesday and knock our temperatures down for the end of the workweek

Forecast

James' Morning Forecast - Smokey skies Monday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT

Forecast

Dry workweek with up and down temperatures

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A good chunk of the area won’t see a drop of rain this week

Latest News

Forecast

70’s Are Back This Week

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Early week sunshine brings a nice stretch of weather to southern Wisconsin.

Forecast

Brendan's Sunday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT

Forecast

James' Sunday Morning Forecast - No rain for the first time in 7 days

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT

Forecast

Long stretch of sunny, dry weather ahead

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:28 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Sunday will be a mostly sunny and seasonably warm day.

Forecast

Sunshine is Back...Finally

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Sunshine comes back into the forecast Sunday afternoon.

Forecast

Brendan's Saturday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT