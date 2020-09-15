Midweek Cold Front Brings A Drop In Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Clear skies and sunshine continue for one more day Wednesday. Mild temperatures can also be expected ahead of a cold front with highs into the upper 70s. We will look for increasing clouds by Wednesday evening and perhaps a few sprinkles. Rain will not be the issue, but rather the sharp drop off in temperatures that return Thursday and Friday.

Highs by the end of the week will dip down into the 60s with overnight lows into the 40s. We will be back to partly sunny skies through the weekend with not a whole lot of wet weather expected over the next week. It should be a nice fall like pattern for the mid-part of September.

