Madison police receive multiple reports of Tuesday morning gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating multiple calls of hearing gunshots on Tuesday morning.

The sound of numerous gunshots was reported to MPD at 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Moorland Road.

MPD continued saying witnesses saw a small, blue car leaving the area of the incident quickly.

MPD are still investigating this incident. They did not mention a suspect description.

