Madison police receive multiple reports of Tuesday morning gunfire
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating multiple calls of hearing gunshots on Tuesday morning.
The sound of numerous gunshots was reported to MPD at 10:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Moorland Road.
MPD continued saying witnesses saw a small, blue car leaving the area of the incident quickly.
MPD are still investigating this incident. They did not mention a suspect description.
