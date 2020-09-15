MPD: Two suspects wanted for homicide arrested after hours of negotiation, SWAT involved

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects wanted for homicide in a stabbing incident were arrested early Tuesday morning after hours of negotiation with MPD and SWAT.

MPD arrived at 3:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of Kipling Drive and learned that two homicide suspects who were wanted for a stabbing incident on August 13 were inside a residence.

Cierra L Jackson, 28, and Charmaine R Brown, 55, both refused to leave the residence, so police began to negotiate with the women. There was also a third person in the residence.

After hours of negotiation, and with the assistance of SWAT, MPD was able to the three people.

Jackson and Brown were tentatively charged with attempted homicide, both as a party to a crime.

Antonio Rollins, 39, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

MPD noted this is an ongoing investigation.

