New Middleton plant turns cow manure into drinkable water

FILE - Cows on pasture at the University of Vermont dairy farm eat hay in a Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathk, Filee)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of people drink milk from a cow every day and a new technology promises to let them get their water from a cow too. But, that H20 isn’t coming from an udder, instead it’s coming from an utterly unexpected place.

A new facility in Middleton plans to leverage cutting-edge technology to turn cow manure into drinkable water. The Nutrient Concentration System is believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

AQUA Innovations and local dairy farmers held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate the facility’s opening.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi joined them for the celebration. County officials hope the new plant will help clean up area lakes. It is also expected to expand the natural gas network for local farms.

A spokesperson for Parisi’s office, Ariana Vruwink, explained the plant will use a commercial-scale reverse osmosis system to produce the drinkable water as well as a by-product that goes back to the farmer for their use.

