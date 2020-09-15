One-on-one: VP Pence talks upcoming election, Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - In his visit on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence said he believes if you win Wisconsin, you win the election.

NBC 15 News' Tim Elliott sat down with Pence to talk about the upcoming election, the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19 pandemic.

The importance of Wisconsin to winning the November election.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state by less than 1% and it is expected to be another close race this November.

Elliot asked the vice president about how important the state, southern Wisconsin and Janesville is to winning the election.

“We think the road to victory goes through the heartland and that includes Wisconsin,” Pence said. “And I have every confidence that we are going to see Wisconsin vote for another four more years of Donald Trump in the White House, because this is a president who has literally kept all the promises that he made to the people of Wisconsin.”

Pence believed that the Americans have been able to see the President Trump’s leadership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we grieve the loss of more than 1,200 citizens in the state of Wisconsin and we have a ways to go in the coronavirus pandemic, I truly do believe that the people of Wisconsin, the people of American should be proud of what they have done, of what our doctors and nurses have done, and of the leadership of President Donald Trump."

COVID-19 is on the rise in Wisconsin

Wisconsin set a new record high over the weekend for the number of COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period. Elliott noticed that there were many people at the Janesville Conference Center who were not wearing masks and social distancing was not being enforced. Volunteers handed out face masks and hand sanitizer.

“Is that the smartest thing to have a rally like that when we have cases on the rise here in Wisconsin?” Elliott asked.

“President Trump and I trust the American people to make the right decisions,” Pence said. “When you look at the course of this pandemic we had a significant outbreak early in places like New York, New Jersey and Louisiana but working together we slowed the spread, we flattened the curve and then Memorial Day happened and we saw an outbreak across the Sun Belt and again the American people took action and all across the nation."

Vice President Pence also noted he was confident that we will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement

Elliot also asked Vice President Pence if there is room to support both the Black Lives Matter Movement and the law enforcement movement at the same time.

Vice President Pence believed strongly that people can support both and they shouldn’t have to choose. “President Trump has stood strong with the men and women who serve in law enforcement from the first day of this administration, but I’m also proud of the fact that we have also stood strong with our African american neighbors and minorities in our major cities every day for the last 3 and a half years.”

After his visit to Janesville, Pence hopped on a plane to Montana for another event.

