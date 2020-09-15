Advertisement

One person dead, two injured after crash involving squad car, tractor trailer and Oldsmobile

A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.
A 32-year-old died after a fatal crash in rural Leon County.(WCTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and two people are injured following a crash involving a squad car, tractor trailer and an Oldsmobile.

State patrol and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A at County Highway W for a three vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash involved one person driving an Oldsmobile, another in a Dodge County squad car and someone driving a tractor trailer.

Troopers investigating the crash found that the Oldsmobile did not yield at a stop sign and was struck by the tractor trailer driving northbound. Then, the tractor trailer pushed the Oldsmobile into the county squad car who was waiting to turn left.

A spokesperson for the state patrol said the driver of the Oldsmobile died as a result of the crash and the other two drivers had minor injuries.

The patrol did not release names of any of the drivers because they are notifying the family members.

This is an ongoing investigation and there will be further updates.

