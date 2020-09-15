Advertisement

Paradigm CEO reflects on workplace shooting as two-year anniversary nears

The Middleton software company was the scene of an active shooter on September 19th, 2018
Paradigm CEO Nathan Herbst reflects on the workplace shooting from two years ago(Paradigm)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The CEO of software company in Middleton that was the scene of a workplace shooting in 2018 has released a video ahead of the two-year anniversary.

In the video posted on Tuesday, CEO of Paradigm Nathan Herbst talks about gratitude.

“I think gratitude for us also has to include being appreciative of our employees and how they were there for each other on that day and the days following,” he said. “On that day, we had employees physically rescuing each other, applying first aid, helping each other to safety.”

On September 19, 2018, employee Anthony Tong opened fire on his co-workers inside Paradigm’s offices.

“I was inside this building when it happened, I luckily got out very quickly,” said Herbst.

More than 350 first responders raced to help Paradigm employees after the first shots were reported inside the building. Four of the officers risked their lives when they encountered the gunman. They were engaged in a shootout and Tong was killed.

“What we have to be grateful for is that on that day…the Middleton police office, and the Dane county sheriff office, fire department – the Middleton Fire Department, EMS, numerous police agencies, the FBI came to our rescue at that time,” said Herbst.

Four people were hurt but all employees survived.

Middleton Police officers Tyler Loether and Richard O’Connor, and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies Matthew Earll and David Lambrecht returned to work after the Dane County District Attorney ruled the shooter’s death was legally justified and no criminal charges would be filed.

The four officers eventually received “Hometown Hero” awards from the State Assembly.

“This incident that happened at Paradigm wasn’t just a Paradigm incident. This incident effected the whole community,” said Herbst.

