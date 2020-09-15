Pres. Trump to visit Mosinee on Thursday, not Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - President Trump will visit Mosinee on Thursday, rather than Friday.

The change was announced Monday evening.

The event is still scheduled for 8:00 p.m at Central Wisconsin Airport. Doors open at 5:00. It’s his only campaign stop currently on the schedule for Thursday.

Originally, the President would have been visiting Friday night after a stop in Minnesota earlier in the day.

For tickets, you can register here.

New: President Trump is moving up his rally in Mosinee to 8 p.m. Thursday instead of Friday. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.