Pres. Trump to visit Mosinee on Thursday, not Friday

Rounds on Trump
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - President Trump will visit Mosinee on Thursday, rather than Friday.

The change was announced Monday evening.

The event is still scheduled for 8:00 p.m at Central Wisconsin Airport. Doors open at 5:00. It’s his only campaign stop currently on the schedule for Thursday.

Originally, the President would have been visiting Friday night after a stop in Minnesota earlier in the day.

For tickets, you can register here.

