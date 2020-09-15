Advertisement

Two people arrested for kicking in door following parking lot fight

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Monday night for kicking in an apartment door after a group of people were fighting in a nearby parking lot.

Madison Police Department arrived at 11:55 p.m. to the 500 block of Northport Drive for multiple people fighting.

They continued saying a bystander tried to end the fights by pepper spraying the group, then some of them went to a nearby apartment building.

Two people in the group tried to kick in an apartment door, MPD added, then they were arrested.

MPD did not release the identity of the two suspects or if they were charged with anything.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School closes for the week over COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 has prompted Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School to shutter its doors for the rest of the week.

Local

Madison police receive multiple reports of Tuesday morning gunfire

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Police are investigating multiple calls of hearing gunshots on Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin likely to return to Chicago’s quarantine list next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The state is already well above the cutoff line.

Local

Dane Co. deputy dove into car to avoid being hit, officials remind drivers of Move Over law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Law enforcement want to remind drivers that it is the law to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles after one of their own had to dive inside his truck to avoid being struck by an oncoming car Monday afternoon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin passes 90,000 COVID-19 cases, could reach 100k next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The state of Wisconsin has surpassed 90,000 total COVID-19 cases and the recent spike in new cases means the 100,000 mark could be reached as soon as next week.

Local

Stabbing suspects arrested after initially refusing to leave home.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two suspects wanted for homicide in a stabbing incident were arrested early Tuesday morning after hours of negotiation with MPD and SWAT.

Coronavirus

Iowa bar owner facing charges for not enforcing social distancing guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Newton bar owner is facing charges for allegedly not enforcing social distancing guidelines, among other charges.

News

Paradigm CEO reflects on workplace shooting as two-year anniversary nears

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Paradigm CEO Nathan Herbst releases an almost 3-minute video reflecting on the past 2 years. The anniversary of the workplace shooting is on September 19th.

Local

New Middleton plant turns cow manure into drinkable water

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A new facility in Middleton plans to leverage cutting-edge technology to turn cow manure into drinkable water.

Local

Madison Police searching for 24-year-old missing since Monday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. is searching for a 24-year-old man who has not been seen since Monday night.