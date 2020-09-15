Two people arrested for kicking in door following parking lot fight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were arrested Monday night for kicking in an apartment door after a group of people were fighting in a nearby parking lot.

Madison Police Department arrived at 11:55 p.m. to the 500 block of Northport Drive for multiple people fighting.

They continued saying a bystander tried to end the fights by pepper spraying the group, then some of them went to a nearby apartment building.

Two people in the group tried to kick in an apartment door, MPD added, then they were arrested.

MPD did not release the identity of the two suspects or if they were charged with anything.

