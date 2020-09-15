Up and down temperatures this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Today is likely going to be the warmest day this week. Most places will top out in the mid to upper 70s. A few places could even hit 80 degrees today. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average for this time of year. The average high for today 73 degrees. Today is also going to be breezy. Expect a southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 25 mph. We should see a lot of sunshine today. However, the sun is going to have to filter through more smoke from the wildfires out west.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Smoke Forecast - Milky, Hazy Skies Today (WMTV NBC15)

The smoke from the wildfires will set us up for the potential for very colorful sunrises and sunsets.

Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly clear. The southwest wind at 10-15 mph will prevent temperatures from tumbling overnight. Low temperatures will range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be out last warm day before an end of the week cool down. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will likely drop south across the area Wednesday afternoon. There isn’t going to be a lot of moisture in the atmosphere for this front to work with so this front won’t be a big rain producer for southern Wisconsin. Our rain chances on Wednesday are pretty much as low as they go without officially being zero.

High Temperature Trend (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek will be cool for this time of year. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

The cool weather will stick around for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will start to rebound on Sunday, though. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Right now, the forecast looks dry through the weekend. Many places might not see another drop of rain until next week.

