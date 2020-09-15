Wisconsin elections commission member advised Green Party

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Emails obtained by The Associated Press under the open records law show a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission advised a representative of the Green Party about who to hire as an attorney after its presidential nominee was denied ballot access.

The elections commission deadlocked 3-3 on Aug. 20 whether to put Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Monday that Hawkins should not be on the ballot.

The emails show commission member Bob Spindell sympathized with a Green Party official and told him to call for advice on attorneys to hire.

