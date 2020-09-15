Advertisement

Wisconsin elections commission member advised Green Party

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Monday that Hawkins should not be on the ballot.
Green Party gubernatorial candidate Howie Hawkins, takes part in a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters at The College of Saint Rose Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Green Party gubernatorial candidate Howie Hawkins, takes part in a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters at The College of Saint Rose Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(Hans Pennink | AP)
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Emails obtained by The Associated Press under the open records law show a Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission advised a representative of the Green Party about who to hire as an attorney after its presidential nominee was denied ballot access.

The elections commission deadlocked 3-3 on Aug. 20 whether to put Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins on the ballot.

The emails show commission member Bob Spindell sympathized with a Green Party official and told him to call for advice on attorneys to hire.

