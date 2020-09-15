Wisconsin likely to return to Chicago’s quarantine list next week

CHICAGO (WMTV) - The rising number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin could once again disrupt travel plans for people planning on going to Chicago as well as people from the Windy City who wanted to visit the state.

Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady warned that, although the Badger State wouldn’t be placed on the city’s quarantine list this Friday it likely will be on it next week.

The city typically places a state on the list if it surpasses 15 new cases per day per 100,000 residents over the preceding seven days. The list updates every Tuesday, with any changes going into effect that Friday.

In its latest update, the Chicago health department places Wisconsin in the 20-30 daily infection per 100K range, well above the cutoff. However, city officials didn’t move this week to add Wisconsin. It is the only state above the threshold that is not already on the list or is going to be added Friday.

The most recent seven-day rolling average provided by Wisconsin’s Dept. of Health Services places the state’s seven-day rolling average at 1,261 cases per day overall. Assuming the state’s population is 5.822 million, the infection rate per 100,000 stands at 21.65 cases.

To get below 15 cases per 100,000 residents, the state would need to average less than 875 cases per day over an entire week. With a rolling average of 842 cases at this point last week, the state remained under that level. However, that was the last time it was that low and the average has risen approximately 50 percent since then.

Under the order, travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. There are some exceptions, for example, for people who are heading to O’Hare or Midway airports. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

The states currently on the list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.

Utah will be added this Friday.

Wisconsin was previously placed on the list in July, but fell back off a couple weeks later.

