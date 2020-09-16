Advertisement

10-year-old girl paints rocks to raise money for local dog rescue, receives huge check

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) -A 10-year-old girl crafting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a local pet rescue far exceeded her donation goal on Tuesday night.

Zaida Tomasini and her aunt began painting rocks together a few months ago and began collecting donations for the rocks for Key to Happiness all-breed dog rescue.

Zaida’s original goal was to raise $200, with a minimum donation of $5 a rock.

“I was like people probably aren’t going to give as much and then people were giving a hundred for two rocks, random donations,” Zaida said.

Zaida far exceeded her goal on Tuesday night- someone gave her a check for $730.

“I was just like, oh my gosh this is so cool,” Zaida said.

The Key to Happiness Rescue’s website and Facebook pages has more information about the dogs still available.

