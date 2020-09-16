4-year-old among dead after Orangeville house fire

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people were killed in a house fire in Orangeville early Wednesday morning.

Orangeville fatal fire (WIFR)

Around 3 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street for reports of a house fire. Multiple fire departments were called in and arrived to a home fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were found dead inside, one person was taken to the hospital where they later died from injuries sustained in the fire. The dead were reported to be 4-years-old, 11-years-old and 40-years-old.

The cause is under investigating and the house is a total loss.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Orangeville fatal fire (WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.