Advertisement

Attempted homicide suspect arrested in Schofield following pursuit

Isaiah Evans (2018 DOC)
Isaiah Evans (2018 DOC)(Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about a pursuit and large police presence Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s department and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshals Office, discovered 25-year-old Isaiah Evans, a wanted fugitive out of Beloit was in the Schofield area. He was wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felon in possession of firearms .

Investigators said Evans was located at a hotel in Weston and when alerted by police, a high speed chase ensued. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Fugitive Task Force were assisted by the Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department, and Wausau Police Department in the pursuit.

Police say Evans and an accomplice, 31-year-old Abby Ann Jackson, also of Beloit, were arrested.

According to Chief Clay Schulz with the Everest Metro Police Department, the two suspects were arrested after a brief chase. The chase spanned the Rothschild and Schofield areas and ended on the 200 block Charles St in Rothschild. The suspects then left the scene on foot and were arrested near the Weston Aquatic Center.

Schools in the D.C. Everest School District were on lockdown for a short time. The district has sent the following statement to parents of students at Rothschild Elementary and the DC Everest Junoir High:

“At approximately 11:15 a.m. we were informed by local law enforcement officials that our school should enact safety procedures due to a community incident. Students were secured within the school and all external entrances/exits to the building were locked. At approximately 11:30 a.m., law enforcement officials notified us the incident was resolved. At that time, normal school day activities resumed. If you have any questions, please reach out to your building principal.”

John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau was also on a soft lockdown because of the incident. The following email was sent to parents:

Late Wednesday morning there was a situation in Schofield involving armed suspects. As a precaution, John Marshall Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown for a short period of time. Other schools within the District were on alert and ready to go into lockdown if necessary. The situation has been cleared and the suspects are in custody. As a result, the soft lockdown at John Marshall has been lifted.”

Evans and Jackson are both in custody in the Marathon County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW students getting an extra week to ask for a refund

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

7% of entire UW-Madison student body has already tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

It’s official: Big Ten football is coming back next month

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Latest News

Local

MPD will assist PHMDC in compliance issues, not with enforcing mask-wearing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department will continue to assist Public Health Madison & Dane Co. as needed with COVID-19 related complaints or compliance issues, but that PHMDC is to remain as the primary point of contact.

Back To School

Lake Mills High School goes virtual for rest of week after third COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Lake Mills High School shifted to virtual learning this week after three positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the school.

Tell Me Something Good

10-year-old girl paints rocks to raise money for local dog rescue, receives huge check

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 10-year-old girl crafting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a local pet rescue far exceeded her donation goal on Tuesday night.

Coronavirus

Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.

State

More than $36 million granted to improve public infrastructure projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
More than $36 million was granted Wednesday to improve public infrastructure and facility projects across the state.

Coronavirus

UW- Madison reports one student hospitalized from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
One University of Wisconsin- Madison student is reportedly hospitalized Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19.