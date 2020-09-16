Advertisement

Baraboo Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave for reasons unknown

They city’s mayor will not say for what reason or for how long Police Chief Mark Schauf will be on leave
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday, however the city’s mayor won’t say for what reason or for how long.

NBC15′s Tajma Hall has been tracking the story for the last two days. She spoke with a number of people in Baraboo including officials from the City Administrators Office and the Police Department.

Baraboo Mayor Mike Palm says Captain Rob Sinden will take over the Chief’s responsibilities for the time being. The police department is comprised of just under 30 members while the city of Baraboo has a population of over 12,000 people.

This is a developing story. NBC15 will bring you the latest as we learn more.

