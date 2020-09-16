Big Ten outlines safety guidelines for football teams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that stadiums will not be packed with fans and tickets will not be sold to the general public this football season.

The league released safety guidelines, including daily antigen testing for all University of Wisconsin- Madison student-athletes, coaches, trainers and anyone else on the field.

If a student tests positive, they will take a different kind of test to confirm the results. The daily testing will begin September 30.

The league will also create a cardiac registry to track effects of players who test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Pothof noted that even with daily testing, the risk of spreading COVID-19 is still there.

“The bigger concern might not be as much players and the team, but this idea that college game day really is a focal point for communities to tailgate, have parties and gather,” he said.

Some UW students had mixed feelings about the announcement.

“Quarantine in the dorms and just shutting the campus down it feels like a really weird thing to think about, bringing football back with all the students struggling,” said UW- Madison student Emily Knepple.

Big Ten will use a team’s positivity rate and population positivity rate to determine recommendations for continuing practice and competition. Each team will also have their own protocols to follow.

