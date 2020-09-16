Advertisement

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Do not gather to watch Badger games this fall.

That’s the simple message coming from Dane Co. health officials, just hours after the Big Ten reversed course and announced an abbreviated football season would kick off late next month.

“We’ve already seen a record number of cases from the UW campus just from students moving in,” said Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive. “While we all love our football Saturdays, the festivities that come with them are going to serve as new spreading events within our community.”

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Public Health Madison Dane County warned, because so many University of Wisconsin students and fans enjoy coming together to watch the games, this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County, in general.

“Right now, the increase in COVID-19 cases we are seeing are largely concentrated among UW students,” City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “But increases in cases due to Badger football tailgating and partying could be more widespread.”

PHMDC conceded it has no ability to control what happens on campus, including at Camp Randall Stadium. However, the agency noted, its Emergency Order #9, limiting the size of gatherings, is in effect outside the stadium and health officials will continue to work with the Madison Police Department to make sure it is followed.

PHMDC added that its concern extend to everyone on the field, as well as the ones off of it. Its statement

pointed out 42 players and staff on the football team have already tested positive for COVID-19. While it acknowledges most athletes do recover, it cites new evidence and research showing long-term health issues can persist.

“(T)he reality is that it’s not possible to have a traditional football season without substantially increasing COVID-19 transmission,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said, adding her agency "value(s) people’s health and lives over sports, and we hope that UW does as well.

Latest News

News

UW students getting an extra week to ask for a refund

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Local

Tommy Bartlett Show permanently closing after nearly 70 years

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
After nearly 70 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is closing. The owner says the uncertainty of the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the final blow.

News

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

7% of entire UW-Madison student body has already tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

It’s official: Big Ten football is coming back next month

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

MPD will assist PHMDC in compliance issues, not with enforcing mask-wearing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department will continue to assist Public Health Madison & Dane Co. as needed with COVID-19 related complaints or compliance issues, but that PHMDC is to remain as the primary point of contact.

Back To School

Lake Mills High School goes virtual for rest of week after third COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Lake Mills High School shifted to virtual learning this week after three positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the school.

Tell Me Something Good

10-year-old girl paints rocks to raise money for local dog rescue, receives huge check

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 10-year-old girl crafting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a local pet rescue far exceeded her donation goal on Tuesday night.

Coronavirus

Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.

State

More than $36 million granted to improve public infrastructure projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
More than $36 million was granted Wednesday to improve public infrastructure and facility projects across the state.