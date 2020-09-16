Advertisement

Ky. father finds out he has stage 4 cancer after getting tested for COVID

By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The football season for Pulaski County High School is underway.

Many parents will be able to root their kids on from the stands, but for one family, that has a special meaning this year.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Scott Sullivan got tested for COVID-19.

“I actually started to get a headache and my eye was hurting,” Scott said.

But he didn’t have COVID. His eventual diagnosis - stage 4 cancer - and the doctors said he doesn’t have much time left.

Still, Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.

Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.
Scott is determined to make memories to give his son something to hold on to when he’s gone. That included going to his son Cade’s first football game of the season.(WKYT)

“He doesn’t have much time left, you know? So, him being able to be there with me you know watch me do the thing I love and him supporting me through all that, it means a whole lot to me,” Cade Sullivan said.

With the help of his hospice nurse, Scott was able to get on a plane for a short flight and make it to see his son play at an away game.

“My son is the most important thing to me. He sits right beside me every day and he and I have become a lot closer since this has happened,” Scott said.

Whether he has days or weeks left, Scott promises his bond with his son will live on.

“He knows I will always be sitting watching him, and if he ever needs to talk to me he will just turn to the right and I’ll be right there,” Scott said.

Despite Scott’s grief, he says he feels fortunate. Cade’s next football game is this week against Madison Southern. Scott hopes he’ll be able to be cheering his son on from the sideline again.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WI clerks to mail more than a million absentee ballots this week

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports a historic number of absentee ballot requests as clerks prepare to send the first wave of ballots this week.

Education

Over $7.5 million in debt relief secured for former WI ITT Tech students

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Attorney General Josh Kaul secured over $7.5 million in loan debt relief Tuesday as part of an agreement for ITT Technical Institute students in Wisconsin.

News

Madison police respond to motorcycle accident on South Whitney Way

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Dane County Dispatch says an initial call came in around 8:14 for a motorcycle crash.

Local

Madison hosts events to call attention to importance of Latinx people in community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hispanic Heritage Month Downtown kicked off on Tuesday and will provide a fun, safe way to enjoy downtown and celebrate the Latino community.

News

Baraboo Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave for reasons unknown

Updated: 2 hours ago
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday, however the city’s mayor won’t say for what reason or for how long.

Latest News

State

More protections denied for moose in 4 upper Midwest states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials have denied extending protections under the Endangered Species Act to a subspecies of moose that historically appeared in four upper Midwestern states.

State

No confirmation on if state mask mandate will be extended

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers is not confirming whether the statewide mask mandate that is set to expire on Sept. 28 will be extended.

News

No confirmation on if statewide mask mandate will extend

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Paradigm CEO reflects on workplace shooting as two-year anniversary nears

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Baraboo Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wisconsin likely to return to Chicago’s quarantine list next week

Updated: 3 hours ago