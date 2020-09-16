Lake Mills High School goes virtual for rest of week after third COVID-19 case

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Mills High School shifted to virtual learning this week after three positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the school.

Lake Mills District Administrator Tonya Olson told NBC15 that per the Jefferson County Health Department guidance classes will be held virtually Wednesday through Friday this week.

Additionally, no extra curricular activities or athletic practices will be held during this time.

Olson says activities will resume and Saturday, and class on Monday.

