Advertisement

Lake Mills High School goes virtual for rest of week after third COVID-19 case

Additionally, no extra curricular activities or athletic practices will be held
Coronavirus and schools
Coronavirus and schools(KWCH)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Mills High School shifted to virtual learning this week after three positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the school.

Lake Mills District Administrator Tonya Olson told NBC15 that per the Jefferson County Health Department guidance classes will be held virtually Wednesday through Friday this week.

Additionally, no extra curricular activities or athletic practices will be held during this time.

Olson says activities will resume and Saturday, and class on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

UW students getting an extra week to ask for a refund

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University registrar Scott Owczarek explained UW wanted to alleviate some of the pressure on students by giving them more time to decide what they want to do this semester.

Back To School

MMSD offers free breakfast and lunch for enrolled students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Food boxes that include 10 healthy balanced meals for breakfast and lunch are an option for students in MMSD.

Education

Over $7.5 million in debt relief secured for former WI ITT Tech students

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Attorney General Josh Kaul secured over $7.5 million in loan debt relief Tuesday as part of an agreement for ITT Technical Institute students in Wisconsin.

Back To School

Two weeks in: Monroe elementary school students adjust to hybrid learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Students in the Monroe School District alternate weekly between in-person and virtual instruction. Teachers at one elementary school say students have adjusted to the new routine well.

Latest News

Back To School

Monroe elementary students adapt to hybrid learning

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
Teachers at Abraham Lincoln Elementary said their students have adjusted surprisingly well to their new routines, following the guidelines.

Back To School

Johnson Controls reports an increase in air filter system updates from schools

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT
|
By Amelia Jones
Johnson Controls has seen an increase in HVAC update requests

Education

Beloit College ranked fifth Most Innovative Liberal Arts School

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Beloit College was ranked fifth most Innovative Liberal Arts Schools of 2021 in the country on Monday, receiving the distinction for the first time ever.

News

Interest in online schooling and homeschooling increases during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Interest in a virtual career academy, as well as interest in homeschooling, spiked as families look for learning alternatives during the pandemic.

Back To School

UW- Madison Faculty Senate votes to cancel spring break, approves new academic calendar

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Allie Purser and Juliana Tornabene
UW-Madison’s Faculty Senate voted in favor of canceling the university’s 2021 spring break on Monday afternoon.

News

Telepresence technology enables ease of virtual learning in Monticello

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The Monticello School District has used telepresence units to allow teachers to hold classes across several different high schools.