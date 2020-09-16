Madison hosts events to call attention to importance of Latinx people in community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hispanic Heritage Month Downtown kicked off on Tuesday and will provide a fun, safe way to enjoy downtown and celebrate the Latino community.

The Madison Central Business Improvement District and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County teamed up for this event to call attention to the vital role Latino people play in Madison.

The public is encouraged to explore art installations, enjoy street music and visit local shops.

Most of these special features will be posted online and shared on social media due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There will be a different segment of the Latino community celebrated each week:

Week 1: Music will be celebrated

Week 2: Food will be celebrated.

Week 3: Workers will be celebrated

Week 4: Artists and makers will be celebrated.

A full list of the featured businesses is available on the downtown Madison website. The events will run through October 18, or the end of Hispanic Heritage Month.

