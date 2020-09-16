Advertisement

Madison Police: Man found dead on bike path was in “altercation” before death

The man’s body was found Sunday morning in Reindahl Park
(KGNS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. continues to investigate the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found Sunday morning along a bicycle path in Reindahl Park.

Detectives with MPD’s Violent Crime Unit have determined the man was involved in an altercation with multiple people right before he died. Authorities have not released his name, nor have they said how he died.

On Wednesday, the department described the investigation as active and ongoing and it is asking anyone with information about his death to contact the Violent Crime Unit or submit a time to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Police officers and firefighters discovered the man’s body in the 1800 block of Portage Road around 7:20 a.m. They determined he had suffered multiple head injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several witnesses were interviewed as part of the initial investigation, MPD stated Sunday, and it was determined the parties involved knew each other and the incident was not random.

