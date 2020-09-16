Advertisement

Madison police respond to motorcycle accident on South Whitney Way

(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured following a motorcycle accident on the 100 block of South Whitney Way Tuesday evening.

Dane County Dispatch says an initial call came in around 8:14 for a motorcycle crash.

NBC15′s crew on scene spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the accident. The neighbor says he was walking his dog when he saw three motorcycles racing down the street. One of the motorcyclists lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road, creating flames, before coming to a stop.

The neighbor told NBC15 the motorcycle ended up two houses down from where the driver was.

NBC15 crews witnessed the motorcyclist being loaded into an ambulance.

Stay with us as this story develops.

