Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.

Visitors will be restricted to palliative and hospice patients only starting immediately.

Madison VA took these measures to protect their patients, staff, visitors and the public from the coronavirus.

They also noted that for outpatients, only visitors who provide direct and medically necessary physical and cognitive support to veterans as caregivers will be allowed into their facilities.

UW Health, SSM Health, and UnityPoint Health - Meriter announced Friday they planned to bar most inpatient visitors from seeing adult patients in its Madison hospitals. The new rule went into effect on Tuesday.

