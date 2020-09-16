Advertisement

Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Courtesy: CNN
Courtesy: CNN(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.

Visitors will be restricted to palliative and hospice patients only starting immediately.

Madison VA took these measures to protect their patients, staff, visitors and the public from the coronavirus.

They also noted that for outpatients, only visitors who provide direct and medically necessary physical and cognitive support to veterans as caregivers will be allowed into their facilities.

UW Health, SSM Health, and UnityPoint Health - Meriter announced Friday they planned to bar most inpatient visitors from seeing adult patients in its Madison hospitals. The new rule went into effect on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing from White House

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Coronavirus

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet.

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.