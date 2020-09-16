MMSD offers free breakfast and lunch for enrolled students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District is making sure students still get a well-balanced meal for breakfast and lunch if they need it. There are 40 pick up sites for families. A truck arrives with a box of five healthy balanced breakfast and lunch meals, so 10 meals in total.

Each pick-up site has a specific day during the week for families to get their box. The meal pick-up started September 8 and in a week MMSD said they have given 19,000 meals.

They are encouraging students to pre-order their meals online here, there is also a schedule that tells the location and times for pick-up.

The school district says they are going to do this effort as long as students are virtual.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.