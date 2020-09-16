Advertisement

More protections denied for moose in 4 upper Midwest states

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Federal officials have denied extending protections under the Endangered Species Act to a subspecies of moose that historically appeared in four upper Midwestern states.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday ruled the population “the northwestern subspecies” of moose historically found in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan is stable.

The agency also said there were no notable differences with similar moose across the border in Canada, where the population is healthy.

Two environmental groups filed a petition in 2016 asking for the designation after moose in Minnesota -- which has the region’s largest moose population -- suffered a decline in the decade prior.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison hosts events to call attention to importance of Latinx people in community

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Hispanic Heritage Month Downtown kicked off on Tuesday and will provide a fun, safe way to enjoy downtown and celebrate the Latino community.

News

Baraboo Police Chief placed on paid administrative leave for reasons unknown

Updated: 1 hour ago
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday, however the city’s mayor won’t say for what reason or for how long.

State

No confirmation on if state mask mandate will be extended

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers is not confirming whether the statewide mask mandate that is set to expire on Sept. 28 will be extended.

News

No confirmation on if statewide mask mandate will extend

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Paradigm CEO reflects on workplace shooting as two-year anniversary nears

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Baraboo Police Chief placed on administrative leave

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wisconsin likely to return to Chicago’s quarantine list next week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Dane Co. urges schools to keep 3rd-12th graders home as it makes its case in court

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Madison Interim Police Chief weighs in on new Civilian Oversight Board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl says he welcomes the new Civilian Oversight Board if it builds trust in the community, but some restrictions go too far.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. urges schools to keep 3rd-12th graders home as it makes its case in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Dane Co. health officials want schools to continue conducting classes online for most of their students regardless of a recent state Supreme Court decision granting an injunction on an order that prevented third through ninth graders from attending in-person classes.