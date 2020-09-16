Advertisement

More than $36 million granted to improve public infrastructure projects

With COVID-19 and oil prices creating funding shortages for transportation infrastructure, experts say new financing options needed to support Texas' growing economy.
With COVID-19 and oil prices creating funding shortages for transportation infrastructure, experts say new financing options needed to support Texas' growing economy.(MGN/File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $36 million was granted Wednesday to improve public infrastructure and facility projects across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Dept. of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan announced the grants that will fund 42 projects and will be awarded to local governments as part of a competitive grant process for the 2020 Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities.

The local infrastructure and facility projects in the state total to more than $72 million, so these grants will assist with that.

Evers believes these funds will bolster communities and benefit residents across the state. "This funding is not only critical to public safety, but to improving Wisconsin communities across our state where folks enjoy living, working, learning, and recreating,” he said.

Some of the projects include water, storm water and sanitary sewer improvements as well as sidewalk and surface street projects.

The funds are administered through the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community resources and grants are open to all units of general and local governments that do not already receive the block grant directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.

Coronavirus

UW- Madison reports one student hospitalized from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
One University of Wisconsin- Madison student is reportedly hospitalized Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19.

Local

Woman charged with attempted homicide in connection with Monday shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police have charged 24-year-old Aaliyah C. Randle with attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent in connection with a shooting Monday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases for 6th time in 7 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the sixth time in the past week, Wisconsin health officials recorded at least 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Man arrested on 8 counts of child pornography after SVU gets cyber-tip

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Crime

Madison Police: Man found dead on bike path was in “altercation” before death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. continues to investigate the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found Sunday morning along a bicycle path in Reindahl Park.

State

$119 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Mt. Pleasant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant just hit it big.

Nfl

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.

State

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Local

Woman sues Univ. of Wisconsin over Cephus’ reinstatement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cephus was acquitted of sexual assault last year after a jury trial and he was soon re-admitted to the university.