More than $36 million granted to improve public infrastructure projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $36 million was granted Wednesday to improve public infrastructure and facility projects across the state.

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Dept. of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan announced the grants that will fund 42 projects and will be awarded to local governments as part of a competitive grant process for the 2020 Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities.

The local infrastructure and facility projects in the state total to more than $72 million, so these grants will assist with that.

Evers believes these funds will bolster communities and benefit residents across the state. "This funding is not only critical to public safety, but to improving Wisconsin communities across our state where folks enjoy living, working, learning, and recreating,” he said.

Some of the projects include water, storm water and sanitary sewer improvements as well as sidewalk and surface street projects.

The funds are administered through the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community resources and grants are open to all units of general and local governments that do not already receive the block grant directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development.

