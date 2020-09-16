MPD: Man arrested on 8 counts of child pornography after SVU gets cyber-tip

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

The Special Victims Unit began to investigate Thomas A. Bryant after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The SVU did not mention when they received this tip.

The Division of Criminal Investigation and the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the SVU in collecting evidence after a search of Bryant’s home around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at the 400 block of North Walbridge Avenue.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.