MPD will assist PHMDC in compliance issues, not with enforcing mask-wearing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department will continue to assist Public Health Madison & Dane Co. as needed with COVID-19 related complaints or compliance issues, but that PHMDC is to remain as the primary point of contact.

If businesses violate any public health orders and have already been warned, the department may help with implementing citations or other enforcement actions, said MPD officer and PIO for the COVID-19 task force Tyler Grigg on Wednesday. He did not specifically say what the punishment would be for these actions.

The officer noted the department will not be enforcing individual mask-wearing, but will continue to help PHMDC in issues like capacity limits and gathering sizes, among other issues.

Griggs urged the community to comply with public health orders such as mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limits to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

