Advertisement

MPD will assist PHMDC in compliance issues, not with enforcing mask-wearing

(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department will continue to assist Public Health Madison & Dane Co. as needed with COVID-19 related complaints or compliance issues, but that PHMDC is to remain as the primary point of contact.

If businesses violate any public health orders and have already been warned, the department may help with implementing citations or other enforcement actions, said MPD officer and PIO for the COVID-19 task force Tyler Grigg on Wednesday. He did not specifically say what the punishment would be for these actions.

The officer noted the department will not be enforcing individual mask-wearing, but will continue to help PHMDC in issues like capacity limits and gathering sizes, among other issues.

Griggs urged the community to comply with public health orders such as mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limits to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW students getting an extra week to ask for a refund

Updated: 7 minutes ago

Local

Tommy Bartlett Show permanently closing after nearly 70 years

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
After nearly 70 years, the Tommy Bartlett Show is closing. The owner says the uncertainty of the future amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the final blow.

News

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

7% of entire UW-Madison student body has already tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

It’s official: Big Ten football is coming back next month

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Don’t gather to watch Badger games, Dane Co. health officials warn

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Public Health Madison Dane County warned this upcoming season will likely cause COVID-19 to spread even further among students and across Dane County.

Back To School

Lake Mills High School goes virtual for rest of week after third COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Lake Mills High School shifted to virtual learning this week after three positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the school.

Tell Me Something Good

10-year-old girl paints rocks to raise money for local dog rescue, receives huge check

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 10-year-old girl crafting at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for a local pet rescue far exceeded her donation goal on Tuesday night.

Local

Two injured in Beltline roll-over accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A two-vehicle accident on highway I-39 northbound injured two people Wednesday afternoon, Madison Fire Department confirmed.

Coronavirus

Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.