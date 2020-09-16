No confirmation on if state mask mandate will be extended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has not confirmed whether the statewide mask mandate that is set to expire on Sept. 28 will be extended.

The governor said they were looking at all alternatives and still believe the mandate would help save lives and curb the spread.

“We cannot continue on this path,” Evers said. “At one point, Wisconsin was in a pretty good place, but that is no longer the case. We must double down in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed Tuesday there are more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19, which pushed the number of active cases to 10,500. The state’s weekly average of new cases per day is at 1,261.

Health officials believe the number of positive cases are tied to students returning to school. DHS added college dorm rooms are a hot-spot for the coronavirus because of the close living arrangements. The department noted that the only age group trending upward in the past two weeks for COVID-19 cases are the 18-24 age group. All other age groups have gone down in cases.

Evers chimed in on the uptick of cases on the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus saying there may be a few things the university could have done better, but generally speaking they approached the issue well.

“We always said it was going to be bumpy in the K through 12 world and university and it has been, but at the end of the day we just have to make sure students especially, in the university system, I really take on the issue of individual responsibility,” Evers said.

The governor asked the public to be extra cautious and spend more time indoors in the weeks ahead to protect themselves and family.

