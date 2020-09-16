Advertisement

One dead after motorcycle accident on South Whitney Way

Madison Police at the crash scene Tuesday night
Madison Police at the crash scene Tuesday night(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say person involved in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night has died.

Dane County Dispatch shared that the initial call for the accident came in at 8:14 p.m. on the 100 block of South Whitney Way.

NBC15′s crew on scene spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the accident. The neighbor says he was walking his dog when he saw three motorcycles racing down the street. One of the motorcyclists lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road, creating flames, before coming to a stop.

The neighbor told NBC15 the motorcycle ended up two houses down from where the rider was. The Madison Police Department also shared that the motorcycles were seen speeding.

Police said person involved in the accident was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

