President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

“Have a FANTASTIC SEASON!” the president tweeted
President Trump celebrates the Big Ten's return and claims partial credit for it coming back.
President Trump celebrates the Big Ten's return and claims partial credit for it coming back.(via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump joined Big Ten football fans Wednesday morning in celebrating the imminent return of Big Ten football.

“Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON!” a tweet from the president read, in part.

Earlier in the morning, the Power 5 conference announced it would hit the gridiron in late October with each team playing an eight-game schedule.

In his tweet, President Trump claimed partial credit for helping push conference officials to reverse course and move ahead with a partial season this fall. The conference is home to a number of battleground states in the November election.

The Big Ten also faced sharp pressure from coaches, a lawsuit from players and pressure from parents.

Depsite laying out its plans for football, the conference’s statement did not detail what would happen with other fall and winter sports , only that information will be coming soon.

