Sweater Weather Alert - Cold front brings in end of the workweek cool down

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s almost time to dust off your fall sweaters! The cold front that will drop south across the area on Wednesday will bring in an end of the week cool down. Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will only be in the low to mid 60s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is near 70 degrees. Overnight lows Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights will be in the 30s and 40s.

Temperature Trend - Big Cool Down Coming (WMTV NBC15)

Despite a cold front moving through, you’re probably not going to notice a big change in the weather this afternoon. Highs temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the mid to upper 70s across a good chunk of the area. Plus, this front is not going to be a big rain producer. A stray shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out, but any chance for rain will be less than 10 percent. There is just not a lot of moisture in the atmosphere for this cold front to to work with to produce rain. This front will probably only kick up some clouds. Expect temperatures to gradually drop through the 60s this evening.

Scattered clouds will stick around tonight. Tonight will be much cooler. Low temperatures tonight into Thursday morning will range from the mid 40s toward central Wisconsin to the lower 50s across the southeastern corner of the state.

Lows Wednesday Night (WMTV NBC15)

You’re really going to feel a change in the weather on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will also be a mostly sunny day.

Thursday's Yard Work Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The cold front will also help kick the smoke from the wildfires across the Pacific Northwest out of the area. Expect less concentrations of smoke throughout the day on Thursday, and most of the smoke will be gone by Friday. The highest concentrations of smoke towards the end of the week will be just southwest of the area. There is a chance more smoke could move over the area this weekend and next week.

Smoke Forecast - Friday Afternoon (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will likely be the coolest day this week. Temperatures will start out well into the 40s Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will only be near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will start to rebound this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s and in the upper 60s on Sunday. Right now, this weekend looks dry. Most of the area will stay through the start of next week.

