Two injured in Beltline roll-over accident

The two left lanes of traffic on I-39/90 at mile marker 142.0 are closed due to the crash and will likely remain closed for two hours
(MGN)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle accident on highway I-39 northbound injured two people Wednesday afternoon, Madison Fire Department confirmed.

The accident occurred around 3:14 p.m. The two left lanes of traffic on I-39/90 at mile marker 142.0 were closed due to the crash however they are back open now, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MFD says one of the vehicles rolled over and the occupants had to be extricated from it. While an ambulance originally responded to the scene, MFD says another ambulance was called to support those involved in the crash.

MFD, State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

