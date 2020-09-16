Advertisement

UW- Madison reports one student hospitalized from COVID-19 complications

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One University of Wisconsin- Madison student is reportedly hospitalized Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the university noted that students and employees are not required to disclose if they are hospitalized, or to provide updates on their condition, but that UW will report any hospitalizations they are aware of on their COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 11 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on campus Wednesday, 10 students and one employee, the spokesperson confirmed in a briefing. There were also 35 students and one employee who tested positive at off-campus testing sites.

The dashboard reported that 374 students in on-campus isolation and 112 in housing quarantine, in addition to the two residence halls and Greek houses already in quarantine.

The percent positive rate for students tested on campus is 2.%, but the 7-day percent positive rate for students tested on campus is 9.6%.

In-person classes at UW- Madison are on hold through September 25 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Madison VA adds visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and their clinics added more visitor restrictions Wednesday in an effort to prevent the spread COVID-19.

State

More than $36 million granted to improve public infrastructure projects

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
More than $36 million was granted Wednesday to improve public infrastructure and facility projects across the state.

Local

Woman charged with attempted homicide in connection with Monday shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police have charged 24-year-old Aaliyah C. Randle with attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent in connection with a shooting Monday.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases for 6th time in 7 days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the sixth time in the past week, Wisconsin health officials recorded at least 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Man arrested on 8 counts of child pornography after SVU gets cyber-tip

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Crime

Madison Police: Man found dead on bike path was in “altercation” before death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. continues to investigate the death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found Sunday morning along a bicycle path in Reindahl Park.

State

$119 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Mt. Pleasant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant just hit it big.

Nfl

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees.

State

Fire chief: Damage from Kenosha unrest tops $11 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha’s fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Local

Woman sues Univ. of Wisconsin over Cephus’ reinstatement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cephus was acquitted of sexual assault last year after a jury trial and he was soon re-admitted to the university.