UW- Madison reports one student hospitalized from COVID-19 complications

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One University of Wisconsin- Madison student is reportedly hospitalized Wednesday due to complications of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the university noted that students and employees are not required to disclose if they are hospitalized, or to provide updates on their condition, but that UW will report any hospitalizations they are aware of on their COVID-19 dashboard.

There were 11 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on campus Wednesday, 10 students and one employee, the spokesperson confirmed in a briefing. There were also 35 students and one employee who tested positive at off-campus testing sites.

The dashboard reported that 374 students in on-campus isolation and 112 in housing quarantine, in addition to the two residence halls and Greek houses already in quarantine.

The percent positive rate for students tested on campus is 2.%, but the 7-day percent positive rate for students tested on campus is 9.6%.

In-person classes at UW- Madison are on hold through September 25 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

