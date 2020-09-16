Advertisement

UW “thrilled” about return of football

Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown against Central Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez says he is “thrilled” for the return of Big Ten football, “specifically BADGER FOOTBALL.”

The Badger legend added he’s excited for the student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and fans and both he and head coach Paul Chryst are confident UW will be ready for kickoff late next month.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced it would reverse course on football and play an abbreviated eight-game schedule, starting on October 23. It has not said what would happen with the rest of the fall and winter men’s and women’s sports.

Alvarez went on to thank UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank for “her support and thoughtfulness” throughout the conference’s decision to first cancel, then resume the football season. He noted that he supported the initial decision not to play, just as he does the latest call to go ahead and kick off next month.

In her statement on the conference’s decision, Blank said the health and safety of the student-athletes was her primary concern throughout the process, and it was those worries that led to the original postponement.

However, since then, she explained presidents and chancellors have had “extensive conversations” with doctors and medical advisers and they now believe they have a plan for daily testing that is “feasible and affordable.” She said the Big Ten has used that information to establish protocols around testing, isolation, and the return to play.

“With these protocols, the health concerns that I had in August have been allayed. The Big Ten has also agreed to pay for the testing, which will be done in a uniform manner in all schools,” Blank said.

Blank pointed out that the protocols the Big Ten established would cover all sports, but football will be the one that will likely start first.

“There are still many details to be worked out, but I will be happy to see the Badgers return to competition in 2020,” she concluded.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

President Trump celebrates Big Ten’s return, claims credit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump joined Big Ten football fans Wednesday morning in celebrating the imminent return of Big Ten football.

College

58 UW- Madison student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Fifty eight student-athletes at University of Wisconsin- Madison have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

Sports

UW men’s and women’s hockey seasons delayed

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The NCAA’s Division I men’s and women’s hockey conferences are delaying the start of the season due to COVID-19.

Football

Reports: Big Ten may try to play football this fall after all

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Multiple reports Friday morning indicate Big Ten officials may be having second thoughts about scrubbing the fall football season and potentially waiting until the new year before a ball is ever snapped.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten announces that the fall season is postponed

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall season is officially postponed, saying that the league is now evaluating the possibility of teams playing in the spring.

VOD Recordings

Absentee voting keeps clerks busy

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT

College

WIAC cancels fall conference seasons, championships

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is cancelling its conference seasons and championships in five fall sports and moving two others to the spring.

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

College

Darner out as men's hoops coach at Green Bay after 5 years

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Linc Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons.

College

UW won't seek eligibility for seniors whose seasons were lost to coronavirus

Updated: Apr. 9, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Thursday, UW Athletics declared it would not pursue the eligibility waivers needed that would have let its senior student athletes come back for full, final season.